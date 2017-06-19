Healthy Living: New Treatment for Breast Cancer

This year, 253,000 women will be diagnosed this year with invasive breast cancer.

For women battling advanced forms of the disease, there's now a new treatment.

Doctors are calling it a first line of defense for advanced breast cancer.

Michelle Dunaway has the details in tonight’s Healthy Living.

Candidates for this drug usually can be patients with newly diagnosed advanced breast cancer, hormone receptor positive and her-2 negative.

Patients' EKG must be monitored in the first few weeks of taking the drug to make sure it doesn't cause any cardiac issues.