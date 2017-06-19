Feedback at 5:00: Supreme Court Trademark Ruling

The Supreme Court ruled governments can’t refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.

According to the Supreme Court, part of the law that bars governments from registering disparaging trademarks violates free speech rights.

The ruling is a big win for an Asian-American rock band called the Slants. The ruling also give a boost to the Washington Redskins in a separate legal fight over the team name.

Back in 2011, the Slants tried to trademark the name, but the request was denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on the ground that the name disparages Asians. Later, a federal appeals court said the law barring offensive trademarks is unconstitutional.

