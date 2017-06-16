President Announces Changes to US Policy on Cuba

The president announced changes to the U.S.' policy on Cuba.

He plans to tighten travel and trade restrictions that were loosened under the Obama administration.

Changes include prohibiting transactions with businesses controlled by the Cuban military, banning individual travel and holding the regime accountable for oppression.

Supporters say it puts the burden to reform on the Cuban government, but many on the island say the changes aren't ideal.

The Trump administration's policy will keep the embassies in Havana and Washington open.

This is only a partial reversal of Obama-era doctrine.