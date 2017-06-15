DNR: Downstate Man Used Tractor To Lift Patrol Truck, Swung Tire Iron Threateningly

The DNR says a downstate man lifted one of their patrol trucks off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron at conservation officers.

It ended with the discovery stockpile of weapons, ammo and explosive materials.

The DNR says while investigating to see if a deer had been illegally harvested in Shiawassee County, William Fisher used a tractor to lift the patrol truck and swung a tire iron in a threatening manner.

Fisher was wanted for obstructing an officer and felonious assault and was arrested yesterday.

During a search of his home, 25 guns, a large amount of ammo and illegal explosive components were found.

More charges are expected.

Fisher will be in court June 21.