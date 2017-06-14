Traverse City Authors Group Host First Event, A Celebration Of Story

Wednesday at The Little Fleet, the inaugural event for the Traverse City Author’s group, “A Celebration of Story”.

Traverse City Authors have been meeting for about a year and they wanted to give back to the community.

It was a chance for authors to break the mold of what you would normally think of for a book signing.

Authors mingled with guests throughout the night hoping to inspire others and celebrate the art of storytelling.

“There's just been a big movement lately to shop local and eat local and I think a big part of that can also be to read local, so to support your local artists and authors and just make sure this is a vibrant cultural community,” said Lisa Maxbauer Price, a Traverse City children’s book author.

There was a Michigan author trivia game, food trucks, and live story telling.