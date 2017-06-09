Isabella Co. Planning Commission Discusses Zoning Amendment for Wind Turbines

“The last thing I want to hear is a 55 decibel plus or minus wind turbine.”

Not everyone is on board, as Isabella County planning commissioners held a public hearing to discuss zoning and wind energy.

Currently wind turbines are allowed in the county, but Thursday they moved to change some of the standards and regulations.

Some community members came out to share their concerns, while others came out to show their support.

“We're changing some of the standards and regulations with what is allowed currently,” Timothy Nieporte, community development director, Isabella County said.

Over the past few years Isabella County said they have received calls with requests for wind turbines.

“Turbine companies calling us saying hey we're thinking about Isabella County it had the planning commission go back and take a look at the regulations that existed to make sure that they're in line with the standards to protect most of the community,” Nieporte said.

The public and the county planning commission talked about changing a slew of items. But many concerns brought up tonight include noise, height and location.

“The last thing I want to do is not only not hear them, but I don't want to look out my window and see a farm of these things,” a meeting attendee said.

But those in favor say wind turbines will benefit the county in several different ways.

“This project would do a lot for schools, teachers, police, roads all the things that we need that haven't been funded,” a meeting attendee said.

Thursday commissioners voted on their new changes in their recommendation to the county board.

“Next will be action taking this to the board of commissioners, the action was to approve this, make a recommendation for the county board to approve. If they approve it will go through a public hearing notification and it will move on to the books,” Nieporte said.