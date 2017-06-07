Grand Traverse County Grandmother, Grandson Escape House Fire Safely

A young Grand Traverse County boy saved himself and his grandmother after he noticed their garage was on fire.

That's when fire crews say grandma checked, saw the fire and the two were able to get out.

The 911 call came in a little after 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The Long Lake Township Fire Rescue Chief Andrew Down says when they got to the house on Harvest East, off of Boone Road, the garage fire was spreading to the home.

More than five other fire departments responded with Long Lake Township Fire Rescue.

Fire Chief Downs says the family's escape from the fire is proof of why it's so important kids know what to do in an emergency. “That's definitely why fire departments go out and put their time and effort into public education for little kids because they're usually the most receptive ones.”

As of right now they believe the fire started in the garage, but are still investigating a cause.