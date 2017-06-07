Traverse City Travel Tips: How to Simplify Travel Plans - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Travel Tips: How to Simplify Travel Plans

Posted: Updated:
By Trevor Tkach

Looking for a getaway from the everyday, but run into a wall finding events or a place to stay for the night?

This month's Traverse City Travel Tips has a solution.

Trevor Tkach shows us how to find more to do in the Traverse City area.

For more info on events in the Traverse City area, click here.