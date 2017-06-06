4-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car in Neway - Northern Michigan's News Leader

4-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car in Newaygo County

A four-year-old is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Monday night in Newaygo County.

Deputies say it happened on 1 Mile Road and Dickinson Avenue.

They say the four-year-old boy ran into the road and was hit by a man.

Details remain limited, but we do know the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the crash.