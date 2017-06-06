Former Shelby Police Chief Sentenced For Embezzling From Vehicle Inspection Program

A former police chief in Oceana County has been sentenced to five months in jail for embezzling money from a vehicle inspection program.

Robert Wilson is accused of failing to give the money to the Village of Shelby over a two-year period while he was the police chief.

The attorney general's office says on Monday he was placed on probation for three years and ordered to pay $70,000 in restitution.

Wilson pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzling $20,000 and making a false certification.