Cherry Capital Airport Prepares to Welcome First Non-Stop Flight From Texas

Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport is now offering direct flights to and from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, and the first flight is about to take off.

It's a service four years in the making with American Airlines and local organizations.

The airport says Dallas is an international connection with flights to and from South America, which could help Northern Michigan’s local wine industry.

It's also a way for the southwestern part of the country to get a better taste of what Northern Michigan has to offer.

The first flight will be landing at TVC around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

