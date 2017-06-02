Big Rapids Salvation Army Celebrates Nat'l Doughnut Day with Free Doughnuts

There's no better way to end your work week than by celebrating National Doughnut Day!

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids is helping their community celebrate the day on Friday by passing out free doughnuts from Bernie's Place in downtown Big Rapids.

They will be going around to downtown businesses as well as their Salvation Army family store with the tasty treats in tow.

The Salvation Army says this is something they enjoy doing the first Friday of June every year.

“Since 1917, the Salvation Army has been steeped in doughnut history, where we had folks on the front lines of World War I that were serving doughnuts to the troops,” explains Chris Vallette, Development Director of the Salvation Army of Big Rapids. “And now, we're coming to your front lines and handing out free doughnuts to just give you a little comfort food, a little boost at the end of the week.”

The free doughnuts will be handed out from 9 until 11 Friday morning.