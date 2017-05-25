Inland Seas Celebrates Start Of New ROV Program On The Utopia

An exciting day Thursday as Inland Seas Education Association launched their first ROV program on their newest schooner.

Inland Seas has been working on a ROV program for local students for years, but it was the donation of the Utopia that truly made the day possible.

The Utopia, built in the 1940s, was donated to the education association last fall.

Since then they've been preparing the schooner for this very day.

Thursday Leland students were the first aboard and they got a chance to use a ROV and even engineer their own all while dockside.

They're the first of 10 schools this spring.

Fred Sitkins, Inland Seas Education Association Executive Director says, “It has a really large deck, it's a very wider, beamy boat so there's a lot of room for kids to spread out. It’s a safe vessel for them to look into the water, interact with the gear that we put in the water so it is a really good learning platform.”

Inland Seas Association says this is only the beginning and hopes to open this ROV program to the public. For more information on the program, click here.