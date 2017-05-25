Gaylord Man Accused Of Stealing From Mailboxes

We can now show you the man Otsego County deputies say stole mail from people's mailboxes.

Matthew Poma was arraigned on five counts of larceny after deputies say a neighbor saw him stealing the mail out of about 35 mailboxes around Wah Wah Soo drive.

A deputy says he found Poma at his Gaylord home sorting through the mail back in April.

Poma will be back in court in a few weeks.