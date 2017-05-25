MTM On The Road: Cadillac's Memorial Day Parade Honors Our Fallen Soldiers

In 1971 America’s leaders came together to devote one annual day to our fallen troops.

Today we call that holiday, Memorial Day.

Families and veterans of the Cadillac community are coming together to celebrate the holiday with a Memorial Day parade.

The celebration will include a wreath laying ceremony, armory Humvee, an honorary hearst, and many families with a deep love for our fallen soldiers.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the docks of Lake Cadillac with a wreath laying ceremony.

The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. where all veterans are welcome to walk as a group.

A memorial service will be held at the end of the parade at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

If you’d like to help make a difference in veterans' lives you can donate to Veterans Serving Veterans:

Veterans Serving Veterans, Inc.

8865 Professional Drive Suite B

Cadillac, MI 49601