Prize Winning Rottweilers Dead After Gladwin Co. Barn Fire - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Prize Winning Rottweilers Dead After Gladwin Co. Barn Fire

Posted: Updated:
By Charles Lupo, Producer/Photojournalist
Connect

A barn is destroyed and more than a dozen prize winning rottweilers are dead from a fire in Gladwin County.

The fire started Saturday night and three departments worked to put out the fire.

None of the dogs made it out alive.

The fire also damaged a home nearby but no one was hurt.

The glow of the fire could be seen from miles away and the cause remains under investigation.