Alpena County Man Arrested, Accused Of Ramming Pickup Truck Into Car

Michigan State Police say a drunk man in a small Chevy pickup was ramming his truck into another person's vehicle on M-32.

It happened around 2:45 Thursday morning near Emerson Road in Alpena County.

When troopers got there, they spotted the victims trying to get away from the suspect, who was still trying to ram the car.

Troopers were able to stop the Chevy driver.

They say the Lachine man had been drinking and arrested him.

The victim has minor injuries.