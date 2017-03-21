Dash Cam Shows Dangerous Police Chase, MSP Trooper Being Attacked

Just released dash cam video shows a dangerous police chase that ended with a state trooper being attacked.

The video shows Trooper Garry Guild chasing down Michael Barber in Berrien County.

State police say Barber was on a stolen bike.

The chase ends when Barber crashes, but then he and the trooper start fighting.

During the struggle, Barber's brother Travis Wise shows up and puts Trooper Guild in a chokehold.

Then, two good Samaritans show up to help the trooper.

Barber and Wise are charged with assault, resisting an officer and several other related crimes.