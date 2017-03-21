Clare Co. Probate Court Employee Accused of Driving Drunk, Running From Police

An employee at the Clare County Probate Court is accused of driving drunk and running from police.

Court documents say this happened two weeks ago on Friday, March 9, on US 10.

Deputies tried to pull over Steffi Brasington, but they say she just continued to drive.

She is charged with fleeing and eluding and operating while intoxicated.

Court documents say Brasington blew over a .08 that night, a misdemeanor and a second offense.

If convicted, she could face up to two years in prison plus one year in jail for the OWI charge.

She is currently on administrative leave.