10-Year-Old Carson City Child Dies After Crash Between SUV, Buggy

A 10-year-old child, who was seriously hurt when an SUV collided with a horse-drawn buggy, has passed away.

The accident happened just before 8 Wednesday morning on Fenwick Road, west of Miner Road, in Montcalm County.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was traveling east bound on Fenwick Road when it collided with an east bound buggy.

The buggy was occupied by a 13-year-old and a 10-year-old, both from Carson City.

The two children were taken to a downstate hospital with critical injuries.

The 10-year-old has since passed away.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says the 13-year-old is in stable condition.

The driver of the SUV and her five-year-old passenger were not hurt.

The horse suffered significant injuries and was euthanized at the scene by the owners.

The crash is still under investigation.