Man Accused Of Talking Teen Into Sending Him Nude Photos Sentenced To Prison

A man accused of talking a teen into sending him nude photos is going to prison.

We first brought you this story back in September.

Deputies say Martin Prehn connected with his 15-year-old victim on Facebook and also talked about drinking and having sex with her.

Deputies found the girl with Prehn in Midland County. Prehn was arrested in Isabella County.

Prehn plead no contest to accosting a child for immoral purposes, having child sexually abusive material and being a habitual offender.

That sort of plea means he does not admit guilt, but accepts punishment.

Prehn will spend at least three years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.

He's also not allowed to contact the victim if he's paroled.