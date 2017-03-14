President Trump's 2005 Tax Returns Released

President Trump is firing back Wednesday morning after a portion of his 2005 tax return was made public.

Despite promising to release his tax returns on several occasions while running for office, President Trump has still not done so.

But part of his 2005 tax returns were disclosed Tuesday night on a political talk show by Pulitzer prize-winning journalist, David Cay Johnston.

Johnston claims he unexpectedly received the front and back side of the president's 1040 form in his mailbox.

Now, the President is criticizing Johnston and casting doubt on his account of how he obtained the information.

He fired off a tweet Wednesday morning, addressing the situation.

Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, "went to his mailbox" and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

The form said President Trump received more than $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in taxes.

But it does not specify the sources of his income or how the taxes were calculated.

However just hours before President Trump’s tweet, the White House confirmed the information in the leaked document, releasing a statement saying.

“Mr. Trump paid $38 million even after taking into account large scale depreciation for construction, on an income of more than $150 million, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in other taxes.”

Despite this substantial income figure and tax paid, it is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns.

President Trump is the first commander-in-chief since the Watergate era to refuse to release his tax returns.

The President will be in Michigan Wednesday to speak with some CEOs to several U.S. automakers in Ypsilanti.

Northern Michigan's News Leader will have a crew there bringing you the latest details on the President's visit.