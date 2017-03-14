Harrison Chamber Of Commerce Announces New Location, Building

A Northern Michigan Chamber of Commerce is planning a new headquarters thanks to some help from the DNR.

The Harrison Chamber announced they will build their new building on 127 between McDonald's and Ken's Landing north of town.

It's a project that has been a year in the making.

Working with the DNR, the nearly $175,000 project will replace the old DNR building near Wilson State Park with this new design.

The chamber's executive director says the plans include a new conference room and much-needed space.

"This is huge for us,” says Liz Crafton, Executive Director, Harrison Chamber of Commerce. “Right now, we are in a very small building and have been there since 1980. We have outgrown that office. We have three office personnel now so we are excited to expand."

A meeting is planned at the Harrison City Hall at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30th for the public to learn more about the plan.