Farwell Students Injured In School Bus, Semi-Truck Accident

Some students in Clare County ended up in the hospital after a semi-truck hit their school bus.

It happened just after 6:30 Monday morning on M-115 in Lake in Clare County.

We were able to get surveillance video from a house nearby.

In the video you can see the bus stopped on the side of the road. A car comes by and kicks up snow, then the semi-truck drives by and hits the bus.

Two middle school students and the truck driver were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The bus driver is OK.

First responders have removed the bus from the road while crews continue to investigate the crash.

