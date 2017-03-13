State Panel Approves Bear Hunting Regulations For Next Two Years

A state panel has approved regulations for bear hunting over the next two years.

The Natural Resources Commission made some changes, keeping state experts and advocacy groups in mind.

Some new policies include banning the use of chocolate and cocoa products as bait, increasing the number of dogs used for hunting from six to eight, and increasing cap quotas for non-residents and residents.

The cap on nonresidents licenses is rising to a maximum of five percent of the total quota.

The state license quota in the northern Lower Peninsula management units will increase by 19 percent and Upper Peninsula quotas are being adjusted by individual units.

The bear hunting application period runs from May 1st to June 1st.