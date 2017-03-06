Mount Pleasant Man Dies After Possible Overdose

A man is dead after a possible overdose in Mount Pleasant.

Police say they were called to a home on Arthur Street just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday night for a possible overdose.

That's where they found Anthony Towns of Mount Pleasant unresponsive.

Police gave him the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, and CPR but were unable to revive him.

Right now, investigators are waiting on a toxicology report and autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we work to bring you the latest details on this possible overdose death both on air and online.