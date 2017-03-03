Kinross Charter Twp. Under Boil Water Advisory After Water Main Break

Crews were hard at work Friday trying to patch up a water main.

It broke Thursday night and it's still causing problems.

It left many people and businesses without water throughout the night and into Friday morning.

They now have to boil their water.

The main broke around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on M-80 in Kinross Charter Twp.

Crews closed the road between Water Tower Dr. and Meehan St. until about 2 p.m. Friday.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik have details on the water main break and the consequences for people in the area.

At first Kinross Charter Twp. officials weren't exactly sure why the water main broke Thursday night, but now they're saying they believe it was simply due to the pipe's old age.

"Our infrastructure is going on 60 years old, so were going to have some problems," Kinross Charter Twp. Water and Sewer Department superintendent Brian Masterson said.

Throughout the morning it left businesses like Pizza Patch wondering what they would do if the water didn't turn on.

"I was all ready to close today," Pizza Patch owner Robert Huntley said. "I thought, 'oh, it's not going to be on today.'"

Around 10:30 a.m. crews were able to patch the 10 inch pipe, start flushing the water and get it flowing in town.

Everyone south of M-80 in the township is under a boil water advisory.

"We're busy so it's been tough on Fridays," Huntley said. "To be without water, you know, we're behind a little bit, but we're catching up."

"The biggest customer that was affected was Kinross Correctional Facility," Masterson said. "We try not to shut their water off very often."

The prison coordinated with Chippewa Correctional Facility to bring in large containers of water as well as bottled water to get through the weekend.

"In corrections no day is the same," Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz said. "Half a day without water, while it's an inconvenience, it's something that we were prepared for."

The earliest they'll be able to cancel the boil water advisory is Sunday.