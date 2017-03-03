New Traverse City Helicopter Hangar To Improve Emergency Medical Response

Seconds can be the difference between life and death in emergency situations.

Now Traverse City’s North Flight Aero Med has a new helicopter hangar making response faster and more efficient than ever.

9&10's Sarah Grimmer explains why the new hangar is so important.

“We can open our door in 45 seconds and be off the ground and the goal is usually between 5 and 10 minutes,” says North Flight Aero Med Pilot, Keelan McNulty

In the case of an emergency, timing is everything.

That's why North Flight Aero Med's new helicopter hangar is so exciting.

“It allows us to house the helicopter, the crew and all of our equipment in one space, prior to that we were operating out of multiple hangars,” says North Flight Aero Med Program Director, Tiffany Obetts. “now this allows us to cut off critical minutes to get to our patients that need our care.”

Walking into the new hangar you may notice the faint smell of bacon.

“We have nice places for our crew to rest in between flights, they work 12 hour days which can be really long days for them,” says Obetts.

During those 12 hour shifts, flight and medical crews are constantly on call whether they're eating or sleeping.

Pilot Keelan McNulty says the hangar becomes more of a second home.

“I mean your body and your you know going from days to nights.” Says McNulty. “Each crew has their own kind of office area which includes a bed. It definitely helps having that ability to if you need to have a little bit of rest.”

The hangar facility houses a new helicopter too.

Gifted to the program this past summer, the new ride allows crews to get to more emergencies, faster.

“Spreading the word to Northern Michigan that they know we're here and that you know it's a different helicopter and we have different capabilities,” says McNulty. “We're a little bit fast now and that we can fly in worse weather conditions when the fog rolls in in the summer.”

The new hangar is all part of a bigger movement that's been in the works for years.

Getting all of North Flight Aero Med's equipment in one space so emergency rescue is quicker and safer than ever.

“After a very long time all of the people and the equipment and the aircraft that are part of this partnership will be under one roof so it's very exciting,” says Obetts.

North Flight Aero Med will be moving an airplane next door to the hangar this spring as the final phase of their site construction.