Grand Traverse County Explores Possibility Of Medical Marijuana Plant

British Police have confirmed that all attackers Involved in the attacks were killed by gunfire from law enforcement. 6 People are dead and 30 people are in hospitals across the London area.
A store in Sault Ste. Marie was evacuated and searched after police say an employee found a suspicious white powder.
An Oscoda man is dead after the car he was riding in crashed in Gladwin County.
The city of London is facing high tensions as reports are saying that a van has plowed into a crowd of people on the iconic London Bridge. Witnesses say that 15-20 people have been hurt on the bridge. People say they have heard gunshot ringing out from the bridge. Another incident is reported at a Borough Market in London. Reports are coming out that say that there has been a knife attack. Borough Market is a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short...
An Anthrax scare early Saturday morning in Sault Ste. Marie after a mysterious powder was found at this grocery store.
In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
The people at The Northern Angler lost a dear friend to suicide in April. To bring more awareness to suicide prevention, they'll be hosting a fly fishing event in his honor.
Cadillac Police and the City Fire Marshal are looking into two fires they're calling suspicious.
