Grand Traverse County Explores Possibility Of Medical Marijuana Plant

“There's a lot of people that support this and there are number multitude people that are very much against this.”

The first medical marijuana plant in the state could be built here in Northern Michigan, but it's just an idea right now.

It all started a few months ago when TheraCann International Corporation approached Kingsley Downtown Development Authority board members about a $20 million medical marijuana plant.

The company is looking at putting the 100,000 square foot plant in the village's industrial park

It's near downtown Kingsley off M-113 and Garfield Road.

The DDA board, village council, and planning board members are doing their homework.

But no decision has been made yet.

Village manager Jacob VanBoxel says, “Our village council has done their research is being informed, is attending these educational seminars, is seeking public feedback, has taken legal counsel advice so they are in a position when the time comes to make a solid informed decision.”

The impact of this kind of plant on locals and patients is still being explored.

“It's going to be a pharmaceutical grade medical marijuana agricultural ecocenter.”

It sounds complicated but TheraCann President of U.S. Operations Richard Goodman was able to break it down for us.

The idea is this site would house multiple facilities including one for licensed cultivators.

“The next facility is going to be the processing, so extraction that's how we get the oils, beyond that we are looking for an analytical testing lab and transportation facility. The latter two based off current Michigan legislation need to be completely independently owned.”

It's a plant some think would help local medical marijuana patients.

Chronic LLC, in Traverse City helps patients become certified medical marijuana patients. Adam Devaney, their patient Care Coordinator says, “This plant will increase access. The closer they are to the end user, to the market in this case the patients then the less that increases the price.”

But that doesn't mean everyone supports it, DDA board member Marc McKellar was one of them.

“You would be able to see it from my backyard.” He said he had heard the negative stories about marijuana and other drugs, but after months of research he's had a change of heart.

McKellar says, “We've looked at the serious impacts this could have economically, socially, under the law. I was able to get a sense there are people that really do need this there are people that have a hard time accessing quality stuff.”

Lt. Kip Belcher from Michigan State Police says the board to license this type of project hasn't even been created yet, it must be formed by December.

And even if the village council approves it there are still zoning and ordinance requirements TheraCann would have to meet.

TheraCann says they're projecting an $80 million gross revenue annually and 100 new jobs in Kingsley.

After losing the Pugsley Correctional Facility last year, it could be a positive for the community.

We spoke to several businesses in the village, some saying they're excited about jobs coming back..

Robert Mitchell of Bob Mitchell and Associates says, “I only heard about it a couple of weeks ago so I did a little background check on it and everything and from what I understand the tax revenue is nothing but positive for this area.”

Marc McKellar says, “The potential is more than 30% increase on our entire DDA district taxable value in one project potentially to replace jobs lost or at least bring people in to replace those economic entities and individuals.”

The village manager stresses that the public will have several opportunities to make their voice heard before a decision is made.

Wednesday the DDA board will decide if they'll support the project or not but ultimately it is up to the village council.