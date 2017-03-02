CMU Fraternity Declines Comment After Mother Says Son Nearly Died in Hazing Incident

A local fraternity in hot water tonight...

This man's mother says fraternity members hazed him in a potentially deadly way.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader knocked on the door of the Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity in Mount Pleasant on Thursday.

They refused to talk and are working with an attorney.

The victim's mother says this is what happened after fraternity members rubbed peanut butter across her son's face while he was passed out.

She posted on Facebook that he has a serious peanut allergy.

The incident happened last fall, but the student's mother found out last week.

There are no criminal charges at this point.

CMU banned the fraternity back in 2011 for hazing.

The full statement from the national headquarters of Alpha Chi Rho:

“In response to the unfortunate incident that occurred at Central Michigan University in October 2016, the national fraternity of Alpha Chi Rho is appalled and upset by the actions taken by individuals against [the victim]. The individuals involved were not members and acted independently. Alpha Chi Rho does not condone this type of behavior – or any form of hazing – and it stands in conflict with our mission to cultivate men of character, honor and integrity.

There is not an Alpha Chi Rho Chapter or colony at Central Michigan University recognized by our national organization or the university, and there has not been since 2011. Prior to this incident, when we learned that a small group of individuals had been improperly operating under our name, we promptly sent a letter to these men to stop all activity or representation of our fraternity. There were no members, no colonization plan, or any other recruitment efforts at the time of this incident other than an exploratory effort by the national fraternity to create a colony in the future. In fall 2016, there were no social events, new member activities, recruitment or organized meetings related to Alpha Chi Rho, nor were they initiated or approved by the national organization.

Alpha Chi Rho is a national men’s collegiate fraternity whose purpose is to enhance the lifelong intellectual, moral and social development of our members. For media inquiries, contact info@alphachirho.org.”