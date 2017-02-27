Grand Traverse Co. Sheriff's Office Interdiction Makes Heroin Arrest

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Interdiction Team says they prevented more heroin use in the area with one arrest.

They got information Sunday that a local man was returning from downstate with the drug.

Later that night they arrested the man during a traffic stop.

9&10 News’ Megan Woods has more details on the investigation and the progress the interdiction team is making in the community.

“It's kind of a bigger picture than just possession of heroin.”

It started with a simple tip, a traffic stop became an arrest for possession with the intent to deliver heroin and driving with a suspended license second offense.

What happened next is what landed the man another charge.

Captain Chris Clark of Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office works with the Interdiction Team and says, “On occasion people will hide drugs on their body so when they come into the correction facility there's certain things that the correctional staff will do to ensure that those dangerous drugs or contraband or weapons aren't going to be introduced into the jail, they found the drugs in this case.”

The man could also be looking at a introducing a contraband to a correctional facility.

With this arrest, the team says this will not only prevent overdoses, but future crimes.

Captain Clark says, “You look at the affects drugs have on other crimes, shoplifting in order to get the money to buy the drugs.”

It's what the interdiction team was created for. Formed last January, they've made more than 100 arrests and seized more than 200 grams of several different drugs.

County Prosecutor Bob Cooney says they have more resources than other teams like the Traverse Narcotics Team. “If we have a neighborhood that we've got a lot of complaints of a possible drug house for example or car larcenies, whatever the case may be it's nice to have a force that can go in and can do the surveillance and take the time to figure out whether there's a problem and take action in order to solve that problem.”

And at the start of its second year the team has recently added their own tip line to lower crime even more. That number is 231-995-5050.