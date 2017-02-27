Benzie County Central Schools Discusses Possibility of Consolidating Elementary Schools

"It’s a very tough choice for the school board to make."

Right now, it's only an idea.

But closing an aging elementary school would help the district save a lot of money.

This is just a proposal, but the Benzie County Central School Board is looking at the impact of closing one of two schools, then consolidating them.

It's a change that certainly concerns many in the community.

Platte River Elementary and Crystal Lake Elementary...

“Those buildings hold a very special place with people,” says Matt Olson, Benzie County Central Schools Superintendent.

A budget deficit of around $300,000 could close one of their doors.

“What we are looking to try to do is save on those overhead and support costs through that consolidation and put our students into a single building as opposed to two,” Olson says. “They are fixtures in the community and that's what makes this whole conversation so difficult."

…Fixtures that parents like Cameron Clark, who also sits on the committee tasked with the decision, remember bringing their own backpacks to years ago.

“I attended both of those schools,” Clark says. “Those buildings are important to me. I know they are important to the community."

If voters approve a sinking fund millage it could help the situation.

But an elementary school consolidation could save almost $250,000 and help Benzie Central deal with a competitive educational environment.

“There are school districts all around Benzie Central that are trying to compete with us and to impress our students and our students parents and i think there is a need to keep up with them,” Clark says.

The superintendent says if the closure happens, the schools would work to re-purpose whichever building closes.

“Make sure that we are stable and thriving for the future so that we investing in programs and investing in our kids and creating that destination district as opposed to just living in the moment and trying to just survive,” Olson says. “We think we can do better than that."

As the superintendent said, this idea is not yet set in stone and this is just the beginning.

The meeting tonight will not have an official vote.

It's just a discussion.

Other specific meetings are yet to be scheduled.