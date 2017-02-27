Hillman Teen Arrested For Montmorency County Break-In

State police arrested a man for a Montmorency County break-in, and they say it's not the first time it's happened.

Troopers got a call about a break-in on Valentine's Day in the Lake Avalon area.

State police say the suspect is a 17-year-old boy from Hillman, who was out on bond from previous burglaries.

He was arrested for the new burglary on Saturday and is in jail waiting to be charged.