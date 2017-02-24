Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Arrest Man, Recover Items Related To Multiple Thefts

Deputies arrested a man and found several stolen items.

They're still investigating what they're calling multiple thefts in Grand Traverse County.

Deputies say it all started when they were getting many complaints about things stolen out of cars last week.

That included two guns a Beretta 9 millimeter and MP 5 taken from an unlocked car.

Deputies say the thefts happened in cars across the county, majority in East Bay Township.

The cars were all unlocked.

Investigators searched three homes, the East Bay Township home the man moved out of a few days earlier, another East Bay Township home and one in Leelanau County.

They found the two guns, jewelry, clothes, power tools and more.

Now they're trying to put pieces together, they believe there could be close to 10 victims in Grand Traverse and possibly Leelanau County.

Detective and Captain Randy Fewless says, “We do have other complaints in other townships that after looking at police reports we believe that the property may be matching and they were roughly in the same time frame as well so again as we continue our investigation we'll try to tie in these complaints.”

Investigators say if you had items stolen from your car within the last week and didn't report it call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office at 231-922-4550.