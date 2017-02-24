Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Arrest Man, Recover Items Related To - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Arrest Man, Recover Items Related To Multiple Thefts

Posted: Updated:

Deputies arrested a man and found several stolen items.

They're still investigating what they're calling multiple thefts in Grand Traverse County.           

Deputies say it all started when they were getting many complaints about things stolen out of cars last week.

That included two guns a Beretta 9 millimeter and MP 5 taken from an unlocked car.

Deputies say the thefts happened in cars across the county, majority in East Bay Township.

The cars were all unlocked.

Investigators searched three homes, the East Bay Township home the man moved out of a few days earlier, another East Bay Township home and one in Leelanau County.

They found the two guns, jewelry, clothes, power tools and more.

Now they're trying to put pieces together, they believe there could be close to 10 victims in Grand Traverse and possibly Leelanau County.

Detective and Captain Randy Fewless says, “We do have other complaints in other townships that after looking at police reports we believe that the property may be matching and they were roughly in the same time frame as well so again as we continue our investigation we'll try to tie in these complaints.”

Investigators say if you had items stolen from your car within the last week and didn't report it call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office at 231-922-4550.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Harbor Springs Man Leads Police, Deputies on 3 County Chase

    Harbor Springs Man Leads Police, Deputies on 3 County Chase

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:09:34 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-05-28 22:36:14 GMT

    A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning. 

    A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning. 

  • Woman Assaulted Twice in One Night in Traverse City

    Woman Assaulted Twice in One Night in Traverse City

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:00:01 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:03:54 GMT

    Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday. 

    Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday. 

  • International Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours after Police Find 'Potentially Explosive Device'

    International Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours after Police Find 'Potentially Explosive Device'

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:23:36 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:42:40 GMT

    The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.  

    The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.  

    •   