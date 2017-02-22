DNR Discusses CWD At Mecosta Co. School - Northern Michigan's News Leader

DNR Discusses CWD At Mecosta Co. School

At Morley Stanwood High School, the DNR is discussing recent cases of chronic wasting disease.

The school was packed Wednesday for a meeting with hunters and land owners who want answers after two confirmed cases of the disease were found at a deer park in Mecosta County last month.

Now there's dispute about where the infected deer really came from.

