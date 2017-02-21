Woman Found Dead in Mount Pleasant Hotel Hot Tub Identified

We have an update on the death of a woman that happened in a Mount Pleasant hotel hot tub.

The victim's name is Mabann Teller. She was 26 years old.

Following an autopsy, deputies say there does not appear to be any foul play.

Her body was discovered Monday morning in the hot tub at the Baymont Inn.

Detectives says witnesses told them she was very intoxicated in the hours leading up to her death, something video from nearby locations backed up.

They are still waiting on a toxicology report and are trying to get video from the pool area.