Traverse City Robotics Team Earns Spot At VEX Robotics World Championship

One robot built by two Titan Robotics students earned them a trip to a world championship.

Sunday was the VEX Robotics State Tournament at Michigan State University.

A team from West Senior High School was ranked 8th going in, then beat out the first-ranked Alliance to get to world's Sunday.

The team of consists of Pierson Klein and Lukas Hazen-Bushbaker, they've been working on the robot since the fall.

They say to see their work get them this far and to compete with kids from all over the world seemed unthinkable just a few months ago.

Lukas says, “It's pretty exciting I mean I don't know, I didn't really expect us to make it this far to be honest but it's going to be pretty fun should be a cool experience.” Pierson adds, “Just hope that we do well.”

The world competition will be in Louisville, Kentucky April 19- 22.