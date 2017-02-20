Retiring Well: Life Insurance Options

It’s hard to prepare for the worst, but in retirement life insurance plays a big role in your plans.

This week in Retiring Well with Michael Reese, advisers are discussing your options.

They say it can be instrumental for many reasons.

Proceeds from life insurance are normally tax free and it can also be used as a tax planning tool.

“What a lot of people don't realize is that it can be a tax planning tool also. There’s many advantages that carry in life insurance later in life to protect to what we call a surviving spouse,” Art Canfield, financial adviser said.

