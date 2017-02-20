Mount Pleasant Student Gains National Recognition On Project Runway Junior

A local student is gaining national attention this week.

Sacred Heart Academy high school junior, Izzy Kostrzewa was chosen not only chosen to be on the national television show, Project Runway Junior, but is now in the final four.

The Mount Pleasant native and rising star, Izzy Kostrzewa says, she’s on cloud nine this week as she prepares for America to see the grand finale of her season on Project Runway Junior, “It was like oh this is so exciting that this is finally happening.”

Izzy was chosen to be on the show this past spring and filmed in the summer.

A whirlwind of a season she says she won't soon forget, “Like the first week we were there it was so intense because none of us had like every experienced something like this so we were like always nervous I think and on edge.”

However, Izzy soon caught her stride learning every stitch of the way.

“I think it’s made me like a lot more innovative.” Says Izzy.

“Like a lot more willing to go outside the box and like make mistakes and if it works it’s really cool but if it doesn't work it’s okay, you can do something else.”

Flamboyant, quirky, and overlapped.

Izzy’s Art teacher at Sacred Heart Academy, Nancy Hemmingson says, praise for Izzy's style comes as no shock to those who know her; “It’s exciting but it doesn't surprise me that much she's always been such a go getter. It’s just serendipity that they really liked her stuff and she had the gumption to apply.”

The fashion innovator simply hopes her work on the show can help inspire other like-minded creatives.

“I think I've honestly inspired more of like the young like corky kids who like kinda wanted to like be themselves but were like too scared of what people thought of them so they're like oh this girl can do it fine so like I can too,” says Izzy.

And with her ambition and talent, the young fashionista is sure to have a future career as bright as her designs.

“You know what I don't care what anybody thinks anymore I'm just gonna wear what I want,” says Izzy.

“Like you just wanna be yourself, you don't wanna be the next Co Co Chanel or the next Christian Dior, you wanna be like the Izzy Kostrzewa.”

The final episode of Project Runway Junior, announcing the winner will air Thursday night.

To see Izzy’s designs, click here.