Special Report: Looking for Lisa Part 2

*This is part two of a two-part series. To watch part one, click here.

Lisa Marie Knight vanished almost 5 years ago in Alpena County.

Police are investigating this case as a murder.A friend got a phone call from Lisa on June 8, 2012. Lisa was at her ex-husband’s house in Ossineke. No one heard from her again.Her friend reported her missing 4 days later.Michigan State Police in Alpena have been working on this case ever since.

9&10’s Katie Boomgaard sat down with friends, family and the detective about their theories.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Harshberger is with the Michigan State Police Alpena Post. He says, “So any homicide, we’re going to view the same way, it’s the highest priority.”

A list of possible scenarios and suspects include Lisa’s ex-husband, Lloyd Frey, who is a known member of the Northmen Motorcycle Club.

“When you do factor in known criminal elements and in this case there is a motorcycle club that is considered or what law enforcement refers to as a 1% club, an outlaw type club, where they’re involved in various types of criminal activity, obviously that does have a factor in our investigation,” says Detective Harshberger.

I asked Lisa’s roommate and friend, Laurel Schultz if he’s [Lloyd Frey] is capable of doing something like this, she responded with “From his past, I’m afraid so. He’s a really nice guy, but anger does weird things to people. And jealousy makes people awful.”

Then I asked Lisa’s mom, Jean Knight if there was any indication that it wasn’t a healthy relationship and she responded, “Yes. Yes. I saw the bruises, I saw the marks. It was not a healthy relationship and her dad and I tried to get her out several times. Addiction is a really hard road and she just, she wasn’t strong enough to fight it. So she kept going back.”

Several tips came into the Michigan State Police Post after Lisa’s disappearance but no trace of her. So the scenarios started to take shape.

“One is that she got in the middle of something that she shouldn’t have been in the middle of and was killed. Or they do drugs, she did drugs and maybe she overdosed and everybody got scared and they disposed of her because they were afraid to call the police,” says Jean Knight, Lisa’s mother.

Laurel Schultz says, “There’s a lot of scrap dealers out there that after you get to scrapping cars so often, you don’t have to do anything but sign your name. They don’t go through the vehicles or anything. Lloyd had at least 3 vehicles, I’m thinking 4 or 5 that right within 4 days disappeared. That she was burnt, crushed in one of those cars.”

But those are just theories. Police are eager to piece together what really happened. In November, a new task force made up of analysts, detectives and troopers from Gaylord and Alpena started to re-evaluate Lisa’s case. They reviewed hundreds of classified documents, interviews and warrants in January.

“We’ve actually developed a plan of action that we plan to pursue and there are a number of people that we do plan to re-interview. There’s some new people that have not been interviewed that we’re going to attempt to locate and interview. We’re hoping that through these processes that we do develop new information and ultimately find out what happened to Ms. Knight,” says Detective Harshberger.

A plan is in place and police are hopeful.

“It would be wonderful to go back to Lisa’s children, her parents, her family and be able to tell them what happened and that if there was people involved in her disappearance or her demise, tell them that we now have those people in custody and we will be prosecuting them…would be awesome,” says Detective Harshberger.

And of course they have their own ideas.

Detective Harshberger says, “We are keeping our minds open to all possibilities, we do have a theory or theories as to what happened but I know that there are several people that would like us to believe that she voluntarily left. We have no credible evidence at this point to support that she voluntarily left that residence.”

I asked Jean Knight if a break were to come in the case, what will that mean for her family. She responded with, “Closure. We’ll be able to lay her to rest and know that it’s finally done. That she’s…let us move on…yeah, let us move on to whatever’s next. Because with the not knowing, you always have that one piece that can’t move on.”

We reached out to Lloyd Frey several times but his family said they did not want to comment.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by the local Crime Stoppers program. If you have any information about Lisa’s disappearance, you’re asked to call the Michigan State Police Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.