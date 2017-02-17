Developing: Body Found At Beaver Island Motel - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Developing: Body Found At Beaver Island Motel

Posted: Updated:

Developing news right now on Beaver Island.

We just got off the phone with the sheriff who confirmed they found the body of a young man at a motel.

Details are still coming in, but we know the man was 29 years old.

The sheriff says the person was on Beaver Island visiting family.

The Charlevoix County sheriff says the death appears to be accidental, but is still under investigation. 

Investigators are collected evidence, along with the medical examiner.

There will be an autopsy.

We're working to bring you more details and will have continuing coverage on air and online.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delta Plane Returns To Detroit After Circling Around Traverse City

    Delta Plane Returns To Detroit After Circling Around Traverse City

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:42:26 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:42:26 GMT

    A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.

    A Delta flight headed to South Korea from Detroit Metropolitan Airport had to turn around after dumping fuel into Lake Michigan.

  • Clare County Man Arrested After Standoff

    Clare County Man Arrested After Standoff

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:08:59 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:08:59 GMT

    A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.

    A man was arrested after a brief standoff. He had swords and was holding up in his hotel room after assaulting an employee. The man pushed an employee at the Lone Pine Hotel and they called police.

  • A Man Is Okay After His Home Caught Fire In Otsego County

    A Man Is Okay After His Home Caught Fire In Otsego County

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:12:50 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:12:50 GMT

    A grandfather and his two grandkids are okay after his home caught fire in Otsego County.

    A grandfather and his two grandkids are okay after his home caught fire in Otsego County.

    •   