Developing: Body Found At Beaver Island Motel

Developing news right now on Beaver Island.

We just got off the phone with the sheriff who confirmed they found the body of a young man at a motel.

Details are still coming in, but we know the man was 29 years old.

The sheriff says the person was on Beaver Island visiting family.

The Charlevoix County sheriff says the death appears to be accidental, but is still under investigation.

Investigators are collected evidence, along with the medical examiner.

There will be an autopsy.

We're working to bring you more details and will have continuing coverage on air and online.