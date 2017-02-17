US Secretary of State Meets With China For the First Time - Northern Michigan's News Leader

US Secretary of State Meets With China For the First Time

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with his Chinese counterpart for the first time on Friday at a G20 meeting in Germany.

His first move was to urge China to do more to rein in North Korea's provocative actions.

China is North Korea's only ally and main trading partner.

They are seen as having influence over Pyongyang, which has recently carried out a series of nuclear and missile tests.

