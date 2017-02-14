Caught On Camera: Michigan Teachers Discuss Which Co-workers, Students They Would Marry, Have Sex With, Kill

Absolute outrage in west Michigan after these six teachers and a school secretary were secretly caught on camera saying whether they would have sex with, marry or kill certain co-workers and students.

The six-minute cellphone video featuring the Bangor District staff was recorded at a tavern in Bangor in January.

The woman who posted the video on YouTube says she wasn't the one who recorded it.

District attorney Robert Huber told parents at a Bangor Board of Education meeting Monday that no students were specifically named in the video.

Teachers received a written reprimand and a secretary resigned, but parents say that's not enough.

The school board says it will not take further action.

Parents say they want to recall the entire board.