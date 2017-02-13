Bay Harbor Home Destroyed in Fire, Cause Unknown

An Emmet County home is a loss Monday after a fire ripped through in the morning.

Someone noticed smoke coming out of the Bay Harbor home on Vista Dr. around 7:45 a.m.

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety arrived within minutes.

Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire to just one home even though another was just about 10 feet away.

It's unclear how the fire started, but investigators believe it was somewhere inside the home or boat well.

"The home was under some remodeling, but it has not been determined what the cause and origin are," Petoskey Department of Public Safety Chief Matthew Breed.

The neighboring home received minimal smoke and water damage.

Neither homeowner was home and no one was hurt.