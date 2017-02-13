Trump Administration Facing More Obstacles Over Cabinet Picks, Temporary Travel Ban

Starting off on a strong note this week, the Trump Administration is looking to continue its fight for the president's controversial executive order on immigration.

Last week, a federal appeals court ruled against the president's temporary travel ban on seven primarily Muslim countries, keeping the order from being enforced.

But despite the setback, White House Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller said the Trump Administration will continue pushing to reinstate the president's executive order as they weigh all of their options, including filing an entirely new executive order.

The Trump Administration could be facing some other obstacles as the job of President Trump's National Security Adviser is in jeopardy.

Following numerous clashes and controversies surrounding National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, most notably one involving Russia, many say Flynn's time in Washington is coming to an end.

It comes after reports that Flynn discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia, with a Russian envoy shortly before the president took office.

Now, some Democrats are calling for an investigation.

Meanwhile, President Trump could be getting more cabinet members approved this week.

Senators are expected to vote on his nominee for Secretary of Treasury, Steven Mnuchin on Monday.

Mnuchin's hearing comes after a handful of cabinet picks were given the OK last week, despite senate Democrats putting up a fight.

He will go before the senate Monday night for his confirmation hearing.