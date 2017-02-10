Cadillac Man Accused of Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest H - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Cadillac Man Accused of Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest Heading to Trial

Posted: Updated:

A Cadillac man was back in court after loudly protesting with his bullhorn at the post office.

His next stop...trial.

Back in November, Cadillac City Police say Don Koshmider II started using a bullhorn against city ordinance.

Police say he resisted arrest, while Koshmider denies the accusations.

Today's pretrial adjourned after no plea agreement.

He faces charges of disturbing the peace and resisting and obstructing police.

Koshmider says he was exercising his first amendment rights while live-streaming on Facebook, handing out jury nullification pamphlets.

He was handing out the pamphlets after being arrested on charges of running a drug house.

"I would take an apology for the wrongful arrest from the city police and make this go away, case dismissed, and I would stipulate to not bullhorn within the city limits without checking with the city police chief first,” Koshmider said.

Koshmider is also still charged with running a drug house after his medical marijuana dispensary was raided last year.

A date for his trial has not yet been set.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:32:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 14 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-05-14 19:40:46 GMT

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

  • Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

  • DEVELOPING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

    DEVELOPING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:34:45 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:34:45 GMT

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

    •   