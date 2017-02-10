Cadillac Man Accused of Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest Heading to Trial

A Cadillac man was back in court after loudly protesting with his bullhorn at the post office.

His next stop...trial.

Back in November, Cadillac City Police say Don Koshmider II started using a bullhorn against city ordinance.

Police say he resisted arrest, while Koshmider denies the accusations.

Today's pretrial adjourned after no plea agreement.

He faces charges of disturbing the peace and resisting and obstructing police.

Koshmider says he was exercising his first amendment rights while live-streaming on Facebook, handing out jury nullification pamphlets.

He was handing out the pamphlets after being arrested on charges of running a drug house.

"I would take an apology for the wrongful arrest from the city police and make this go away, case dismissed, and I would stipulate to not bullhorn within the city limits without checking with the city police chief first,” Koshmider said.

Koshmider is also still charged with running a drug house after his medical marijuana dispensary was raided last year.

A date for his trial has not yet been set.