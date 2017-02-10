Detroit Tigers And Red Wings Owner Mike Ilitch Dies At 87

“He’s done a lot for the entire state of Michigan let alone the city of Detroit so he is a tough loss.”

Describing the contributions of Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers owner, Mike Ilitch

The Michigan and motor city icon has passed away at the age of 87.

A family spokesperson confirms Ilitch died in the hospital earlier this evening.

Known for the positive impact he's had on the state of Michigan, Mike Ilitch and his wife changed the face of Detroit sports.

But got their start founding one of Michigan's most famous exports, Little Caesar's pizza.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader caught up with a former player, and has tonight's top story.

We spoke with a former Red Wings player who says Mike Ilitch was a man with many talents and will be sorely missed.

In 1959 sports icon Ilitch and his wife opened their first little Caesars restaurant in Detroit.

Since then, the business has grown into the world’s largest carry out pizza chain.

20 years later, in 1982 Ilitch bought the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers in the 90s.

Tonight we met up with former Red Wing Dallas Drake.

This is what he had to say.

“He was obviously very close to his players. He was always down in the locker room talking to guys so he was always around them and supporting them and he is a big support staff for a lot of those guys. It's a very sad day. I mean, very special man and a great owner,” Drake said.

Governor Rick Snyder sends his heartfelt condolences to the family, saying Ilitch stood as a powerhouse across the state and made a positive impact in many communities, including Detroit, where he played a major role in efforts to revitalize the downtown area.