Michigan To Continue Providing Flint Residents With Water Filter

Michigan To Continue Providing Flint Residents With Water Filters, Cartridges

The state plans to provide Flint residents with water filters, replacement cartridges and bottled water for about three more years.

The timeline was noted in a letter to a Flint official from a senior adviser to Governor Rick Snyder.

The letter also gave the city notice that credits to ease water bills will stop at the end of February.

Flint is looking to replace service lines at 6,000 homes this year, after the city didn't properly treat the water which was contaminated when lead leached from the pipes. 

