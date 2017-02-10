Michigan To Continue Providing Flint Residents With Water Filters, Cartridges

* Fire Danger Remains a Problem! * A Nice Mother's Day * Warming Up This Week ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Very High - High Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. . Mother's Day: Any plans for Mother's Day are good to go! Skies are mostly to partly sunny with highs reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s. ...
Thursday, May 11 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:29:14 GMT
U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested three people they believe were in the country illegally. It happened in Alpena Wednesday night around 7:45 on South Street. Details are limited at this time, but border protection officials say someone called in a tip that the three were here illegally.
