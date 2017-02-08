Traverse City Travel Tips: Spring Break Getaways - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Travel Tips: Spring Break Getaways

Posted: Updated:
By Trevor Tkach

You may recognize Trevor Tkach from his time with the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City.

Now, the Traverse City Tourism president and CEO begins a new venture on 9&10 News.

This week in our new segment Traverse City Travel Tips, Trevor takes a look at some spring break getaways you can plan close to home.