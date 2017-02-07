CMU Police Investigate Personal Account Breach

Central Michigan University Police, trying to figure out who accessed personal accounts, attempting to get W-2 forms.

It all started when CMU Police got a call from the university's information technology office last week about the breach.

It’s not related, but very similar to a tax problem at the school in April of last year.

That’s when 22 university employees were unable to do their taxes because they had already been filed by someone else.

9&10’s Taylor Jones has more details on what's being done to fix the problem and to catch the person responsible.

“People were receiving a notification despite not accessing their W-2’s, they contacted the help desk and naturally we saw a pattern here. So we had to take action,” says Kole Taylor, CMU IT.

That's when the CMU IT office contacted police.

CMU Police say someone tried to access 40 accounts and the victim’s W-2 forms.

“W-2 forms contain a lot of secure information. That's going to contain people’s identifiable information whether it be names, addresses, dates of birth and in some case social security numbers, a lot of information that should be kept secure,” says Lt. Cameron Wassman, CMU Police.

Police believe it started from a "phishing scam."

“It seems as if these people received some sort of an email which may have appeared to be from a legitimate source where as people could respond with their account credentials, and that is how access is gained,” says Wassman.

CMU's IT office took action immediately.

“The first thing that we did was disable their accounts immediately so whoever had access to their accounts couldn't do any more damage, so anyone whose account was accessed by this particular IP address, we just disabled it immediately. We figured out who those people were and we started contacting them so we can work with them to make sure they are aware,” says Taylor.

CMU IT says security on the CMU accounts is strong and it’s up to students and faculty to be conscious of who they give information to.

An email was sent to notify students and staff on what they can do to keep their accounts safe.

“It does concern me. You’re always taught not to give your personal information online even if it’s from the school, and if it was form the school, I would even call into the school and even ask why,” says Craig Vernon, CMU student.

Michigan State Police and the FBI are assisting on the investigation.